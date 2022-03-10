How to get the Ruins Greatsword in Elden Ring

Elden Ring's Ruins Greatsword is one of nine so-called "Legendary Armaments" and an excellent mid to late-game Elden Ring weapon for a Strength build. If you've gotten tired of swinging around Elden Ring's Grafted Blade Greatsword, the Ruins Greatsword might be just right for you.

Elden Ring Ruins Greatsword Location: Talking to Jerren at Redmane Keep

The first step to acquiring the Ruins Greatsword is defeating Starscourge Radahn, one of the most challenging Elden Ring bosses of the mid game. Once you've bested him, return to Redmane Castle and speak to Witch-Hunter Jerren (the organizer of the Radahn Festival who looks like Slave Knight Gael) in the church above and behind Redmane Plaza. Exhaust his dialogue (he will later become involved in Sorceress Sellen's Quest) and reload the area.

You will find that the plaza is now blocked by a boss gate. You'll have to defeat a dual boss of the Misbegotten Warrior (with the same moveset as the Leonine Misbegotten at Castle Morne) and another sword and shield-wielding Crucible Knight.

It takes a minute for the knight to spawn in after the Misbegotten, so your best bet is to overwhelm the Misbegotten with DPS and eliminate it before the Knight can interfere. The Ruins Greatsword will automatically be given to you upon victory.

Elden Ring Ruins Greatsword Stats and Moveset

The Ruins Greatsword has the standard Colossal Sword moveset with wide, sweeping arcs for its light attacks and forward hammer strikes for heavy. The Ruins Greatsword's Ashes of War, "Wave of Destruction," is a highly damaging close range gravity magic strike with a short wind-up. The Ruins Greatsword's stat requirements are as follows: