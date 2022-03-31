How to get to the Divine Tower of Liurnia in Elden Ring

The Divine Tower of Liurnia in Elden Ring is found in the eastern region of Liurnia of the Lakes, but knowing where it is doesn't mean it's easy to access. You need to complete at least part of Ranni's quest in order to unlock it so it's not just a case of walking straight in through the door.

Unlike Limgrave's Divine Tower , there's little reason to come here, aside from the key item needed for another NPC quest. Liurnia's main boss, Rennala drops a Great Rune but it doesn't need to be activated as it is used to respec your character at the Raya Lucaria Academy. If you're still keen to check it out though, or you need the key item for Fia's quest , here's how to get to the Elden Ring Divine Tower of Liurnia.

Elden Ring Liurnia Divine Tower: Where to get the Carian Inverted Statue

If you've never ventured to the Carian Study Hall, it's the building that connects to the Divine Tower in east Liurnia. The fastest way to get there is to fast travel to the Eastern Liurnia Lake Shore Site of Grace and follow the path east, then south. Once you reach the Carian Study Hall, you can rest at the Site of Grace on the ground floor.

The altar, just ahead, gives you the option to examine it and this is where you need to use the Carian Inverted Statue. If you don't have it yet, you should pursue Ranni's quest until you bring her the Fingerslayer Blade.

The steps can be found below and are also detailed in our Ranni quest guide :

Meet Ranni in Ranni's Rise at Caria Manor, Liurnia.

Meet Blaidd in Siofra River.

Talk to Seluvis to get his letter of introduction for Sorceress Sellen.

Talk to Sellen to find out about Radahn.

Talk to Blaidd about Radahn.

Head to Redmane Castle, Caelid.

Defeat Radahn to free the stars.

Head to East Limgrave and down into the falling star crater.

Head to the center of Nokron to get the Fingerslayer Blade.

Return and give the blade to Ranni to get the Carian Inverted Statue.

Image 1 of 2 The Carian Study Hall is a short ride from this Site of Grace. (Image credit: From Software) Image 2 of 2 The altar where you place the Carian Inverted Statue. (Image credit: From Software)

How to get to the Divine Tower of Liurnia

Inverting the Carian Study Hall does exactly what it sounds like it does. The entire place will turn upside down. From the altar where you placed the inverted statue, head to the area that used to contain the lift. Drop down into the shaft, using the ledge below you, then take the first upside-down door.

In the main hall, head left and make your way around to the huge inverted arch on the opposite side—you need to drop down to a narrow ledge once you get there. Cross over what was once the apex of the arch and head right, again using a small ledge to reach the larger "floor space" in the corner.

Once you reach the wall, turn left, then make your way around the circular-ish structure in a clockwise direction. You should soon see a wall ahead of you with windows just below your level and beams crisscrossing even further down. Drop down to the platform in front of the nearest window.

(Image credit: From Software)

If you stop a moment and look over the edge, you should spot the lift in the area below. Drop onto one of the higher beams, then line up and drop down to the next set. From this level, it's safe to drop to the lift below. Step on the pressure plate in the middle to lower the lift, then once you come to rest at the bottom, look for the gap in the lift's barrier and head for the large door directly behind it. Open it then activate the Liurnia Bridge Tower Site of Grace and rest up.

You can mount Torrent here and it's probably best you do so as you're about to encounter a Godskin Noble miniboss. He's pretty fast and his rolling attack can be incredibly annoying but with a bit of luck, you should be able to take him out from horseback.

Once the miniboss is taken care of, open the large doors at the far end of the bridge and ride the lift up. There's another Site of Grace here you can activate, then proceed up the steps to loot the Stargazer Heirloom talisman and the Cursemark of Death key item from a corpse at the top. The latter item is the one needed for Fia's questline.