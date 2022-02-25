Found some invisible enemies in Elden Ring? From the Stranded Graveyard, you may have had a wander down to the beach by the Coastal Cave dungeon and wondered what those glowing footprints are that appear in the sand. It looks like a big creature, and if you try to attack where it is, nothing seems to happen.

Elden Ring has a lot of secrets, but this is one of the weird ones, and you'll kick yourself when you find out what they are. In this guide, I'll explain where to find these invisible enemies, attack them, and what they give you.

What are the invisible enemies in Elden Ring?

The creature that looks like it's absolutely massive based on the footprints is actually a Teardrop Scarab. The reason your attacks have been missing is because it's not big, and you have to hit right at the front of where the footsteps are as it comes past to defeat it. The one on the beach by the Coastal Cave gives you the Stamp (Sweep) ash of war.

Elden Ring invisible enemy locations

If you're wondering what I'm talking about, you can find the footprints at the following spots. These scarabs are scattered throughout the Lands Between in pretty much every region. You'll find another in Caelid, and one in West Liuria, just to the east of the Caria Manor in the north. Keep your eyes peeled, and if you spot one, be sure to take it out for those all-important ashes of war.