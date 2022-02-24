Elden Ring has already more than doubled Dark Souls 3's peak Twitch viewership

Audio player loading…

Personally, I'm really jonesin' to play Elden Ring and not watch it, but as of writing there are currently 761,000 people watching Elden Ring streams. PC Gamer's Imogen Mellor headed up our own Elden Ring stream earlier today on twitch.tv/pcgamer.

Lacking any context, 700k is just a really big number, but comparing Elden Ring to previous FromSoftware games' streaming numbers is particularly illuminating. Dark Souls 3 had a peak viewership of 276,283 back in 2017, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice topped out at 280,046 close to its launch. Elden Ring has more than doubled those counts, and it's not even in the hands of all the streamers looking to show it off yet.

700,000+ Concurrent Viewers Right now for Elden Ring already on Twitch. This is already by far a new record for From SoftwareFor Comparison, All-Time Twitch Peak• Elden Ring - 700,000+• Sekiro - 279,037• Dark Souls 3 - 275,893Get ready, there's a MONSTER incoming pic.twitter.com/JFABSo4PZTFebruary 24, 2022 See more

Elden Ring's initial numbers also compare favorably to other major releases from recent years: Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Halo Infinite, and Final Fantasy VII all topped out in the low-to-mid 200,000s. CD Projekt's controversial Cyberpunk 2077 had a peak viewership of 1,140,960, but again, Elden Ring is approaching that number without even being fully released.

It's yet another confirmation of how hotly anticipated Elden Ring has been. I'm trying to keep myself relatively unspoiled going into the game's launch, but I remember surviving off Dark Souls 2 streams back in 2014 when there was an unconscionable one month gap between its console and PC launches, so I get it.

If you want to know when Elden Ring unlocks in your timezone, we have a guide just for you! And be sure to check out our tips to get you started in Elden Ring. You don't want to step out into Limgrave unprepared.