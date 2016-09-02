Eisenwald: Blood of November hits Kickstarter

I liked Legends of Eisenwald, the medieval tactical-RPG that came out last year, and so I'm happy to see that the wheels have begun turning on a sequel. Called Eisenwald: Blood of November, it's a completely separate, standalone game that charges players with supporting one of two sides warring for the throne of the Duchy of Eisenwald.

Eisenwald: Blood of November actually began as DLC for Legends of Eisenwald, but it “turned out to be something bigger and now it's going to be a separate game,” Alex Dergay of developer Aterdux Extertainment explained. It won't be nearly as massive as as its predecessor, though, nor will it be as linear. The studio estimates that it will offer 6-10 hours of sandbox-style gameplay, with random events to improve replayability, upgraded graphics, and an “experimental quest system that will change according to your behavior."

“This will give the player an opportunity to experience the world of Eisenwald from a new angle, but still enjoy an old-school adventure in a standalone form,” developer Aterdux Entertainment said in the Kickstarter pitch. “It’s also a great option for players scared off by the hefty 50 hours that was in Legends of Eisenwald.”

Because Blood of November is a smaller project that the original Eisenwald, the Kickstarter goal is significantly lower—$12,000—and the campaign is running for only 20 days. “The short campaign is because the amount we need to raise is not that big, and because November is close,” Alex Dergay of Aterdux explained. “And we work in parallel on different things too, so 20 days should be enough.”

The Eisenwald: Blood of November Kickstarter is live now and runs until September 20.