EGX Rezzed is postponed until Summer 2020 due to the coronavirus

EGX Rezzed has been delayed until Summer 2020 due to the ongoing cornavirus pandemic.

The convention, organised by Eurogamer and Reed Exhibitions, was originally due to take place in London's Tobacco Dock between March 26-28. It’s one of the UK's biggest games events, alongside its sister event EGX, which is normally held in September.

In a statement released on the EGX website, the organisers have said,

"Having monitored the situation around COVID-19 constantly over these last few weeks and following many hours of conversation internally and with our partners, we have taken the incredibly difficult decision to move EGX: Rezzed to Summer 2020 with date and announcement forthcoming. We did everything that we could to try to run the event as planned, but ultimately, maintaining social distancing is neither feasible at, nor in the spirit of, the interactive and community nature of Rezzed. It is the community that makes Rezzed so special and it is our duty to make sure that your safety comes first." EGX Rezzed organisers

Tickets bought for the original date will still be valid for the new date, which is currently still unannounced. However, EGX has also suggested that those unable to attend the new dates may be able to apply for refunds through its Customer Services team.

Recently, the UK moved to the second phase of its four-part plan for battling COVID-19, shifting from containing the infection to delaying its peak to a time when the NHS is less overburdened by other seasonal illnesses. However, this means EGX Rezzed might well be delayed into an even bigger crisis. According to the UK's Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance, the peak of the outbreak is still 10-14 weeks away—which is Summer 2020.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are currently 132,567 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with the highest number of cases being in Italy, China and Iran. The UK currently has 594 cases and 10 deaths, but the Government has said it will no longer be testing milder suspected cases of the disease, and so these numbers are likely way higher.

The WHO officially declared the virus a pandemic on March 11, meaning there is now sustained transmission of the infection globally, rather than originating from individual locations like China or Italy.

This is just another in a long list of delays and cancellations caused by the pandemic. Most notably, E3 2020 has been entirely cancelled. However, the Tokyo Game Show, which is scheduled for September, is still said to be going ahead.

EGX Rezzed organiser Reedpop has also confirmed its other event, MCM Comic Con Birmingham, will also be delayed. It was due to be held in the Birmingham NEC between March 21-22, and will now instead be held June 27-28.