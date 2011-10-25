EA: There's "scope" for a strategic Syndicate remake, "loads of potential" on PC

Instead of making your head hurt with brain-taxing tactics, Syndicate's now all about making brains explode. That's not to say the hack-tacular FPS looks bad by any means. It's just that, instead of teaching an old dog new tricks, EA simply bought a new dog.

What of Syndicate's long-time supporters, though? Well, things may not be as grim as they initially seemed. Turns out, EA's open to the idea of giving the original futuristic noggin-scrambler a modern makeover. It's simply a matter of finding the right platform.

"The original was such a classic. There is scope to remake it," EA Partners executive producer Jeff Gamon told Eurogamer . "If we did there are probably other platforms which are more suitable for it than the consoles we're making it for, if we wanted to go in that more strategic route, that perspective."

"There's loads of potential," Gamon replied when asked about PC and iOS, specifically. "We're not limited at all. But that's purely speculative at this point. I would love to see Syndicate as a true franchise again, bringing it back and expanding it out onto whatever platforms it's suitable for."

That said, I doubt EA plans on counting its cybernetic chickens before they've hatched. If Syndicate's FPS shot in the dark doesn't pan out, it'll probably end up back in cold storage. So then, you may not like it, but fingers crossed that it at least hacks its way into the "spend money" portions of a few people's brains.