EA Origin EU Summer Sale kicks off, 11 IPs cheapened

Last month senior EA VP of global e-commerce, David DeMartini, took a shot at Steam sales in a chat with GamesIndustry International . "I just think it cheapens your intellectual property" he said, adding that Origin will never do "75 percent off going-out-of-business sales." The summer sale that launched over the weekend holds to that rule, offering a mere 50% off big games like Battlefield 3 and Mass Effect 3.

Fifa 12, Dead Space 2, Crysis 2, Syndicate, Need for Speed: The Run, Dragon Age 2 and Fifa Manager 12 are also discounted. Meanwhile, the Steam summer sale rocks on. Hitman: Blood Money, The Darkness 2 and Saints Row: The Third are just a few highlights of today's highlights. What's been your favourite buy so far during this fine summer sale season?