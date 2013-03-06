EA confident that Origin will be stable for SimCity international launch

After last night's founding of the fledgling SimCity , EA's meticulous planning was put to the test as thousands of new resident's poured in, quickly jamming up the roads of the internet . Protesters quickly gathered around the town hall of Origin, but the damage was done - property prices were plummeting thanks to the Always-Online, er, factory? Okay, I'll admit that this wasn't the perfect analogy.

After the major connection queues experienced by US SimCity buyers last night, the Origin twitter account is attempting to reassure everyone that Thursday's international launch will be a smoother experience.

Due to the high demand for SimCity, Origin has experienced delays impacting a small percentage of users. We're working non-stop to resolve. March 5, 2013

We're making changes to prevent further issues, and are confident that Origin will be stable for international launches later this week. March 5, 2013

Whatever fixes they have in mind, and however successful they may prove, you have to assume that EA also attempted to bolster Origin's servers ahead of the US launch. SimCity has already drawn criticism for needing a constant online connection - a recent Reddit AMA by the game's developers was flooded with complaints about the DRM requirement. The fallout from its launch failure has surely done nothing to assuage the fears of potential buyers. And while a game's launch is inevitably the most stressful for besieged servers, it's also when the most amount of people are being failed by a product they've paid a not-insignificant amount for.

Thanks, RPS .