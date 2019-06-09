EA announces new games from A Way Out and Fe developers

EA has announced three new games from its indie-focused EA Originals label, including one from A Way Out developer Hazelight Studios and another from Fe developer Zoink.

Zoink's game is called Lost in Random, and it's a "blend of strategy and action" set in a "dark and vivid" fantasy world that "explores the notion of chance and possibility". You can see some art for it above (thanks, IGN).

Hazelight Studios' game wasn't fully revealed, and we don't yet know its name, but it will be another co-op game that gives "players a fresh new take on the challenges of working together". Hopefully it'll improve on A Way Out, which had some good ideas but felt messy and uneven, according to Chris's review.

The third and final game is called RustHeart. It's an action-RPG from Glowmade, a studio founded by former Lionhead staff. You play a young boy with a giant robot sidekick, and you'll fight your way through a "vibrant, alien multiverse".

The games were all announced at an EA event last night.

