E3 2011: Rage video interview talks road racing and monstrous mutants

Our fellow spies at E3 managed to track down id Software's Tim Willits for a few interesting words about Rage's vehicle sections. Willits says he's gained a new respect for racing games after developing Rage's post apocalyptic buggies, but assures us that we won't be forced to go racing if we don't want to. It sounds as though they'll mostly be there to use to crash into things and as a roving platform from which to launch rockets. That sounds good to us.

We caught up with John Carmack recently, too. He told why Rage will look best on PC , and compared current PCs to the consoles, saying that modern PCs are " an order of magnitude " more powerful.