The Dead Island E3 trailer over at Machinima makes the uneasy transition between zombie slaying and clubbing. One moment we're chopping off heads, the next we're chugging whisky.Emerging into the light the next morning to find most of the part-goers trying to eat each other probably counts as the worst hangover imaginable. For more Dead Island footage, check out the eleven minute developer walkthrough Techland recently released.
E3 2011: Dead Island trailer has decapitation and drunkenness
