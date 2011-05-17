Duke Nukem Forever trailers tease incoming demo

Just when you think the Duke's gone quiet, BOOM, there he is, standing on your porch, shouting obscenities and and throwing poo at your walls. Three new Duke related videos have landed. The one above brings news of an incoming demo next month. It's for First Access members only at the moment (that includes anyone who pre-ordered Duke Nukem Forever or bought the Game of the Year edition of Borderlands), but it's bound to get a widespread release soon enough.

Below we have the exciting new TV trailer, and a part 2 of the behind the scenes Duke retrospective, charting Duke Nukem Forever's long, long, long, long history. The game's set to finally come out on June 14 in the US, and June 10 everywhere else.