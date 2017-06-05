Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen is now on GOG, and on sale too

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, an open-world RPG from Capcom that we said last year "shines as a uniquely enjoyable RPG," is now available on GOG. It's DRM-free, as is their way, and it's also cheap: Until June 20, you can pick it up for $12.

Dark Arisen is an updated version of the original Dragon's Dogma, which came out in 2012 for the Xbox 360 and PS3. It includes all DLC, a new zone and fast-travel system, new items and quests, and of course all sorts of tweaks and bug fixes. The updated edition was released in 2013 for consoles, and in January 2016 for the PC. It's been on Steam since then and has accumulated a "very positive" rating across nearly 6200 user reviews.

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen on GOG features full support for the Galaxy client, including cloud saves, leaderboards, and achievements, and the Pawn system and the Ur Dragon work in exactly the same way as they do on Steam. However, because the GOG Galaxy servers are separate from Steam, you won't be able to move saves or stuff from one to the other—As GOG put it, "This is a fresh start."