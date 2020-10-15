Dr Disrespect designed Rogue Company's new map

Rogue Company has managed to snare more than 8 million players, according to Hi-Rez Studios, making it the developer's most successful launch, though technically it's still in open beta. It's a number that has no doubt made Hi-Rez a bit cocky, but probably not quite as cocky as the streamer they've joined forces with to bring a new map and skin to the game.

If you hop into Rogue Company today, you'll be able to duke it out in The Arena, a map designed by the streamer and former Call of Duty level designer. It's gaudy and red and certainly matches Dr Disrespect's onscreen persona, and that goes beyond the aesthetics. It promotes fast-paced and aggressive fights, says Hi-Rez, with "tightly crafted spaces that offer players multiple movement options to outplay their opponents."

Hi-Rez also recreated Dr Disrespect in-game, putting together a character skin so you can adorn your Rogue with his visage, which doesn't actually look out of place in the world of Rogue Company.

The collaboration between Hi-Rez and the streamer began with a "scripted yet organic conversation played out on social media," which is a truly awful configuration of words. Despite making me feel dirty, this still seems like a rare streamer partnership that goes beyond marketing. A distinct new map and Dr Disrespect's background in level design means it's got some worth even if you've got no interest in the obnoxious character.

Dr Disrespect's Twitch ban now appears to have been a minor speedbump. He was banned in June for reasons that still haven't been made public, unlike the time he was suspended for streaming inside an E3 bathroom, and this time he's not returning. These days he streams on YouTube, where he's got 3.1 million subscribers.

Jorge called the game "the casual stress-free shooter I needed right now" in his Rogue Company impressions, which is apparently better than its generic title suggests.

"So far Rogue Company is a lightweight, casual shooter that's easy to pick up," he said. "Matches move quickly enough which encourages you to try agents or strategies. The abilities plus the speed of combat leave for satisfying gunfights, win, or lose. As always, it's going to come down to a healthy player base, update cadence, and how microtransactions are ultimately handled to see how well Rogue Company can establish itself in a very competitive shooter landscape."

It's not clear how many of its 8 million players are jumping into the game regularly, but it seems like it's off to a good start.