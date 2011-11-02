Dota 2 beta is about to expand, comic book launched

A new post on the Dota 2 blog announces that Valve are getting ready to start sending out mass beta invites. "We've just finished our first significant expansion of Dota 2 server capacity around the world," says the post, "that means it's time to kick this thing up a notch. Starting this week, we'll be handing out Dota 2 in increasing volumes."

If you're interested in getting into Dota 2 early, Valve ask that you take a survey. Pasting steam://takesurvey/1/ into Firefox should get you there. If that doesn't work, Valve recommend restarting Steam, too, if you haven't in the last few days. The survey will take your machine's specs and then ask you to fill in a questionnaire about your experience with the original DotA, including favourite heroes and average kills and gold earned per match.

To celebrate the expansion of the beta, Valve have also launched the Dota 2 comic , featuring an awesome giant rhino and the rotund salesman featured in the first Dota 2 trailer . He runs the gift shop selling magical items in the middle of the Dota 2 map. It's a harder job than it looks.