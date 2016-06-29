Doom update adds old-school gun placement later this week

The first update for the rebooted Doom will add a new Photo Mode designed for taking screens, and a new option to place your weapon in the center of the screen, just like back in the good old days.

Front and center. #DOOM’s Update 1 on 6/30 brings a classic centered weapon display option. https://t.co/iIMqBmT215 pic.twitter.com/7BKvYiiwPnJune 28, 2016

Set to go live on June 30, the update will also make changes to the multiplayer mode, a couple of which have already been rolled out. The SnapMap editor is being tweaked a bit, and a number of fixes are on tap as well. The full patch notes are below.

New Features and Optimizations

General:

Added Classic DOOM weapon placement/view model option (all modes)

Campaign:

Added Photo Mode (You’ll find the new Photo Mode toggle in the game settings. It is available through the pause menu once you are loaded into a map via Mission Select)

Multiplayer:

Updated weapon balance (live as of June 10, 2016)

Clan Arena and Freeze Tag now require the winning team to complete 5 rounds in order to win the match. (live as of June 10, 2016)

Customization UI has been implemented to show all possible unlocks

Cross Style option has been added to settings for MP.

SnapMap:

Added Original Author to the map info page

Added a timeout for AFK in Lobby

Added a property to allow map authors to choose if SnapMap will auto-manage (hide/show) hand-placed AI

Added Enable/Disable to Shootable Trigger

Added Sky/Window props

Added an auto-rollback to previous version for corrupted maps Improved sorting algorithms for Most Popular map searches

Fixes

Single Player:

Fixed Steam Friends’ Ultra-Nightmare Helmets not populating the map Fixed freeze when opening weapon wheel at more than 142 FPS (PC) Fixed quit to desktop when clicking campaign after initiating Dev Mode (PC)

Fixed “IDKFA” Trophy/Achievement not properly unlocking (all versions)

Fixed PS4 crash when reloading checkpoint in Foundry

Fixed some occurrences of the “Every Nook and Cranny” Trophy not unlocking after collecting all Doomguys (PS4)

Fixed an issue where the game required Internet access (Xbox One)

Multiplayer:

Fixed crash while experiencing server connection issues (PS4)

Fixed crash when a client suspends the game while a lobby loads into a match (PS4)

Various cosmetic and gameplay fixes

Matchmaking improvements (Fix for restrictive NAT types being chosen as dedicated server lobby host, fix for larger lobbies having longer matchmaking times, fix for Player getting left behind if they join a friend as the lobby countdown finishes)

Bug and stability fixes

SnapMap:

Fixed Asian language font issues

Fixed AI pathing error with certain types of props

Fixed error where multiple maps share the same Map ID

Various map error fixes

Various logic fixes

Various stability fixes

PC-Only:

Fixed Dev Mode incorrectly triggering when the user retrieves their own save data from Steam Cloud