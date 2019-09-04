Doom 64 is coming to the Switch, Bethesda hints at other versions coming

Yesterday, Doom 64—originally released in 1997 for the Nintendo 64—was rated by the Australian Classification Board. Today, it was announced! For the Nintendo Switch. Sorry.

"But wait," I hear you saying. "This is PC Gamer, not Nintendo Gamer. Why are you reporting on this?" The answer is, basically, that hope dies hard, and Bethesda is very specifically not saying that this Doom 64 will be exclusive to Nintendo, like the last one was. In fact, I'd go so far as to say it's suggesting exactly the opposite.

Also bear in mind that Doom 64 Aussie rating (it's still not listed by the ESRB or PEGI) says it's a multiplatform game, and that a PC-specific rating briefly blipped on the PEGI site in July. That's not a guarantee it'll come our way, but taken altogether I think there's good reason to be optimistic.

Doom 64 is coming to the Nintendo Switch on November 22. Today's full Nintendo Direct stream is below—the Doom 64 announcement begins at 16:55.