Doom 3 back on Steam, upside-down spider-things overjoyed

In the beginning, there was Doom 3. And it was not particularly well-received, on account of that gun/flashlight blunder. Then, after a long time, Doom 3 came back again as the BFG Edition, just in time to see its older version yanked from the face of Steam . Now, at last, this epic tale comes to its thrilling conclusion, because Bethesda have seen sense and put original game back on sale . Hooray!

Doom 3 can now be yours for £5.99, or £7.99 if you want the Resurrection of Evil expansion thrown in too. There are around 92 reasons why you might want the original game rather than the BFG do-over, and they're all listed on the game's Moddb page . Of particular note is The Dark Mod , the ambitious total conversion that transforms Doom 3 into Thief .