Get your stealth fix with The Dark Mod, the Thief total conversion for Doom 3

If Dishonored has put you in a stealthy mood, you might want to check out The Dark Mod , the ambitious total conversion that takes the sneaky spirit of the Thief games and splatters it all over Doom 3. As RPS note , the mod - which doesn't so much remake the original Thiefs (Thieves?) as use their mechanics to tell new fan stories - has just been updated to version 1.08 . Among many other things, the update notes boast of richer audio, AI improvements, and an updated training mission.

The Dark Mod team are slowly working on making the game standalone, but until they replace all of the Doom 3 assets, you're going to need that installed in order to play. (The recently released BFG Edition won't work, by the way.) It doesn't require that much effort to get The Dark Mod working and, once installed, you'll have access to a whole library of Thief fan missions, some of which compare favourably with the real thing. You can see a video of one of these below.