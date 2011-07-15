Don't know what to play? Add an "I'm feeling lucky" button to Steam

Choice paralysis strikes gamers all too often, especially in the wake of a Steam Summer Sale. Dozens of options are just a double-click away, but all you can do is stare at the daunting list of unplayed games, unable to make up your mind.

No longer: Reddit user benmatth took a page from Google's playbook and created an EXE that, when run, picks a game from your list at random and starts it up. In our first test on Evan's PC it ran Arma 2 - which, let's face it, he was gonna do anyway - but this is a great way to make sure that none of your games feel neglected.

Download it here, give it a shot, and let us know what it runs in the comments!

Note: the program's only been around for less than a day at the time of this writing, so it might still have a few bugs. On one of our PCs it just crashes every time, which is neither random nor lucky.

Update: Version 4 fixed our problem.