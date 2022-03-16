Fortnite leak says Doctor Strange is joining the battle royale

Just in time for Multiverse of Madness.

Marvel's Doctor Strange is coming to Fortnite, according to info gathered by longtime data miners like ShiinaBR and YouTuber Tabor Hill. ShiinaBR cites multiple sources with insider info, and with a very reliable track record, I'm inclined to believe them.

Details are scarce, but considering Spider-Man was Fortnite Chapter 3 season 1's top tier battle pass skin, I wouldn't be surprised if Doctor Strange got the same treatment. Much like Fortnite promoted the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home's theatrical release, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases on May 6, making this the perfect time for a collaboration.

Plus, his loyal Cloak of Levitation would make for a fun glider, wouldn't it?

Chapter 3 season 2 is almost upon us, so check out our Fortnite season 2 guide for everything you need to know, or just check out our favorite Fortnite Creative codes.

