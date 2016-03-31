Divinity: Original Sin 2 dev diary shows off PvP

The folk at Larian Studios are working on Divinity: Original Sin II, but they're also working on amusing videos such as the one embedded above. Ostensibly an update on the sequel's development, CEO Swen Vicke also takes the opportunity to gently rib the fashion sense of people working in the VR industry. Oh, and there's a new secret in Divinity: Original Sin's Enhanced Edition, something to do with "free VR".

Basically, if you collect the item in the location described in the video, you can make the game look like this:

"Fashioned by an ingenious imp from a far-off realm, these unwieldy spectacles were designed for gazing into rifts," the item description reads. "Use them on the regular world and you'll just be shrouded in darkness. But the exceedingly rare material they're made of, palmerite, just so happens to have a powerful side effect: Luck."

On the topic of Original Sin II, Vicke runs us through progress on the game's competitive multiplayer aspect, while also drawing attention to how the world's design will affect combat. For example, arrows and other projectiles have trajectories now, so if you're shooting from the top of a staircase, you can hit enemies below (provided you're good).

The footage of the PvP stuff is off-screen, but it's promising: given the sandbox nature of Original Sin's combat, there will be a lot of quick thinking involved once the playerbase learns the ropes. For more on the game's development, why not check out this recent presentation from the PC Gamer Weekender.