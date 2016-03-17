Watch the Divinity: Original Sin 2 PCG Weekender presentation

In 2014, Larian came out with Divinity: Original Sin, one of the deepest RPGs to grace the PC since the halcyon days of the '90s. Divinity: Original Sin 2 ought to go above and beyond, building on experience and a new-found fanbase to create a cRPG truly befitting the second decade of the 21st century. We were buzzing with excitement to have Larian founder Swen Vincke onstage at the PC Gamer Weekender this month talking about how the team is crafting a more mature world that takes Larian's love of player choice to new extremes.

Unbeknownst to him, his soul was captured and preserved in VoD format for you to extract his secrets—try not to let him escape.