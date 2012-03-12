Dishonored trailer shows sandbox steampunk cityscapes

A new trailer for Dishonored has landed on Gamespot . There's precious little in-game footage, but does feature creative directors Raphael Colantonio and Harvey Smith talking about the options that you'll have at your disposal as master assassin, Corvo. You can take a stealthy route, eavesdropping on characters and executing guards silently, or you can use some of Corvo's less subtle powers to carve a path to your targets, summoning rats, double jumping, teleporting and even possessing enemies as you fight through the steampunk city of Dunwall.

You can probably tell from the look of the city that art duties are being handled by Half-Life 2 artist Viktor Antonov. It's being made by Arkane Studios, the team behind Dark Messiah of Might and Magic, with direction from Deus Ex lead designer, Harvey Smith. This cocktail of talent is one of the reasons we've named Dishonored as one of our games of 2012 .