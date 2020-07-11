Watch the 2020 Devolver Direct livestream here

Devolver Digital, publisher of such games as Shadow Warrior 3, Serious Sam 4, and Carrion, has been putting on E3 shows for a few years now. Or, really, it's been dramatizing its satirical corporate mythology with buckets of stage blood while sometimes showing some trailers, too. This year's Devolver Direct, embedded above, continues the tradition.

There's no use trying to summarize Devolver's incoherent multi-year plot—better to just watch for yourself—but I can point to the trailers that were shown:

Devolver also announced and released Devolverland Expo, a "first-person 'marketing simulator' set within an abandoned convention center after the annual Devolver Digital game expo was mysteriously canceled." It's a playable extension of the show, basically, and it's free on Steam.

Tomorrow, Ubisoft will air its 2020 show, and on July 23, Microsoft will take its turn in this year's elongated summer of not-E3 reveals. You can see the full schedule here.