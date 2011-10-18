Popular

Deus Ex: Human Revolution - The Missing Link DLC is out now

By

Deus Ex Human Revolution Missing Link - all aboard

The headline says it all. The Missing Link fills in the gap you probably didn't know existed in Deus Ex: Human Revolution's main storyline. A quiet sleep in a transport pod in the story turns out not to have been a quiet sleep at all, but a terrible nightmare in which Jensen loses his shirt aboard a stormy ship, and must get it back by any means necessary.

In seriousness, The Missing Link is surprisingly good. "It's rare for DLC to live up to a great game, rarer still for it to fix that game's biggest flaw," says Tom in our Missing Link review . You guessed it. They actually fixed the boss fights. It's almost as though everything turns out better when the core developers design every aspect of their game .

The Missing Link is available now on Steam for £8.99 / $14.99 / €10.99. Deus Ex: Human Revolution is also on sale at 25% off. Coincidence? I think not. There is surely a conspiracy at work here...

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments