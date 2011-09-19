Deus Ex: Human Revolution boss fights were outsourced

"We did the boss battles" announces the president of G.R.I.P. proudly in the Deus Ex: Human Revolution behind the scenes video above. The footage, highlighted by Gameranx , reveals that Human Revolution's awful boss encounters weren't made by Eidos Montreal, but instead outsourced to a different company headed by a chap who admits "I'm a shooter guy, coming into this not knowing a lot about the Deus Ex world." The video gives a pretty good indication as to why Human Revolution's boss battles were such a horrible flop.

Thankfully, almost everything else was fantastic. Discover what we thought of Deus Ex: Human Revolution in our Deus Ex: Human Revolution review .