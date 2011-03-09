Deus Ex: Human Revolution out in Europe on August 26

EB Australia recently announced that Deus Ex: Human Revolution would go on sale in Australia on August 25, now Game has revealed that the game will be hitting European stores the very next day. Square have also released the pack art for the Augmented Edition, which comes with a bonus 40 page artbook and an extra DVD full of trailers, the game soundtrack and a making of documentary. You'll find the new artwork below.

No pricing details have been announced, but CVG have spotted the Augmented edition listed on Amazon for £37.99/$57.99 and on HMV for £59.99.