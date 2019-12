EB Games Australia have let slip an Aussie release date for Deus Ex: Human Revolution on Twitter . August 25 is the day. US and European release dates will likely be very close to that one, so set your watches, there's only five long, long months to go.

Human Revolution game director Jean-François Dugas has tweeted to promise an official release date announcement later this week. Until then you can swivel your augmented eyes towards the three new screenshots below.

