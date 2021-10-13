Destiny 2: How to farm Spectral Pages

If you're looking to cheese your way through the Festival of the Lost in the quickest way possible, then you'll want to farm some Destiny 2 Spectral Pages. These pages can be turned into Manifested Pages by defeating Headless Ones and opening chests in Haunted Sectors, which you can use to unlock lore from the Book of Forgotten. You'll also be able to use them to farm loot, which we all know is why you're really here.

If you haven't logged in since the Festival of the Lost began, you can check out our Haunted Sectors guide here before you get started, otherwise, let's get to it.

How to farm Destiny 2 Spectral Pages

Thanks to some tasty tips from Fallout Plays , we now know of a way to farm Spectral Pages. It can be done as part of a fireteam or solo. It involves doing Wrathborn Hunts and using the Lure. You can hold up to 75 Spectral Pages at a time, so a fireteam of two or three is the quickest way to reach the limit. Remember: You must have your Festival of the Lost mask on if you want to get Candy and Spectral Pages.

If done properly, you won't even need to finish a Wrathborn Hunt or worry about recharging your Lure, which saves a lot of time. If you're playing as a fireteam, you'll first need to decide who's going to be the fireteam leader. As fireteam leader, your job is to choose the Prey Mod: Savek for your Lure, then head to the Tangled Shore and begin the hunt. Defeat the Servitor and follow the green trail until you load into the area that says "stalk your prey". Once there, the fireteam leader has to stand still. That's right: Stay there, and let the rest of your fireteam deal with Savek. You'll get five or six pages once he's dealt with.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Here's where it gets tricky, and you'll need to rely on good teamwork. When the Savek is dead and the loot drops, tell your fireteam leader to open their menu and abandon the activity before the timer runs out. It should transport you back to the area where you began the hunt and as the fireteam leader didn't join the fight, their Lure shouldn't be depleted and you can just travel to where you launch the boss fight to start the process over. Rinse and repeat until you reach 75 Spectral Pages or it won't work.

The solo process is much the same, except when you load into the final part of the Wrathborn Hunt you'll want to open the Lure and reset it. You'll stay in the activity and can complete it as usual. You'll need to do the first part of the hunt every time if playing solo, but by resetting it, you'll keep your charge. Regardless of which method you use, you'll need to then pay the Haunted Sector a visit to farm your loot.