These are Destiny 2's final PC system requirements

In its latest weekly update, Bungie has revealed the final PC specs you'll need to get a decent song out of Destiny 2, its shared-world, sci-fi shooter sequel, which launches on 24 October. Let's get right into them, shall we?

Minimum specs

CPU Intel: Intel Core i3-3250 3.5 GHz or Intel Pentium G4560 3.5 GHz

CPU AMD: AMD FX-4350 4.2 GHz

GPU Nvidia: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2GB or GTX 1050 2GB

GPU AMD: AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB

RAM: 6GB

Recommended specs

CPU Intel: Intel Core i5-2400 3.4 GHz or i5 7400 3.5 GHz

CPU AMD: AMD Ryzen R5 1600X 3.6 GHz

GPU Nvidia: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB or GTX 1060 6GB

GPU AMD: AMD R9 390 8GB

RAM: 8GB

You'll also need 68GB of free hard drive space and Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit, or Windows 10 64-bit.

So yeah, not demanding at all. Besides the growing size requirement of PC games, it appears I won't need to upgrade anything to play Destiny 2. And if the beta was an accurate indication, it's going to run excellently on most hardware too.

The update details the exact moment you'll be able to play Destiny 2, depending on which timezone you reside in. Here's a handy chart:

Also of note: If you've been paying attention to the Destiny 2 console launch, is that criticism of the endgame's content (and lack thereof) has been a hot button issue among Destiny 2 players. Bungie community manager DeeJ addressed the issue direct at the end up the update, indicating the the team is aware of the heated discussion and will have more to say soon.

Rest assured we'll have plenty to say on those subjects when Destiny 2 lands on PC on October 24, so expect a slew of refined, impassioned takes on the economy of shiny guns and space fashion soon.

(By the way, we'll be starting an official PC Gamer Club clan, so if you want a good bunch to play with on launch day, join the club, pop into the Discord, and hit me up for an invite. Strike playlist and chill?)