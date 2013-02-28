Defiance playable (and viewable) at the SCI-FI-LONDON film festival

Trion Worlds have announced that Defiance, their unusual MMO shooter/TV-show collaboration with SyFy, will be the lead sponsor of the 2013 SCI-FI-LONDON Film Festival, taking place at the BFI Southbank between April 30th and May 6th. Both endeavours will be present on the show floor, giving you the chance to experience hot media synergy in action.

"We're delighted to be involved with the SCI-FI-LONDON Film Festival," says John Burns, Senior Vice President of Trion Europe. "It is the perfect opportunity to showcase all the excitement Defiance has to offer. Defiance is the first of its kind – a unique and never-before-attempted entertainment experience that seamlessly melds together an online video game and TV series."

Defiance takes place in the San Francisco Bay Area, on a future Earth ravaged by terraforming technology run amok. Players take on the role of an Ark Hunter, searching the land for mysterious alien tech. And also shooting up giant bug monsters. Trion previously released a live-action trailer, teasing the game's setting.

Defiance is released April 2nd.