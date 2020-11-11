Popular

Deathloop will release in May, according to a PlayStation Store listing

PS5 is out in Australia, and so are pre-orders for its various exclusives.

Deathloop
(Image credit: Bethesda, Arkane)

Deathloop is Arkane Studios' first new game since Prey, and it looks promising: it's about immortal assassins duking it out in an endlessly looping 1970s cityscape. The game has previously been scheduled for a vague 2021 release, but now we've got a specific date: Deathloop will release on May 21, 2021, for PS5 at least.

Bethesda hasn't announced this date itself, but it's published on the Australian PlayStation Store, where the game is currently available for pre-order. Here's the evidence:

Deathloop PSN listing

(Image credit: Future)

Deathloop was originally scheduled to release in 2020, but then the pandemic happened. Whatever the case, it looks amazing in action, and yes, even though it's a PS5 console exclusive, it's definitely coming to PC, though it may not necessarily land on the exact same day. 

