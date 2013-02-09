EA on Dead Space 3 exploit: farm away!

Yesterday, we mentioned a certain area of Dead Space 3 where players can generate an endless bounty of crafting supplies and health kits for constructing the best weapons. Although calling it an "exploit" is more fun, EA contacted PC Gamer to explain that it's all by design.

"The resource-earning mechanic in Dead Space 3 is not a glitch," EA PR rep Jino Talens told PC Gamer. "We have no plans to issue a patch to change this aspect of the game. We encourage players to explore the game and discover the areas where resources respawn for free. We've deliberately designed Dead Space 3 to allow players to harvest resources by playing through the game. For those that wish to accumulate upgrades instantly, we have enabled an optional system for them to buy the resources at a minimal cost."

In other words, if you want the most impressive arsenal sooner rather than later, it's grind or pay the fine.