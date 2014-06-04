Dead Rising 3 shows up on Steam Database, could come to PC soon

Console exclusivity doesn't tend to last— Below , for instance, is one of several games that recently broadened its scope—and it seems to be happening more and more. New evidence suggests that Capcom's Dead Rising 3, an exclusive Xbox One launch game, may also be headed to the PC.

Dead Rising 3 was spotted on Steam Database on Wednesday under the name "Walking." Links on the SteamDB page for the game's Steam Store and Steam Hub pages currently redirect to the Steam homepage, but the database record includes a logo for the game and indicates that two people are currently playing. No date is available for the game.

Dead Rising 3 puts you in the role of Nick Ramos as he survives a massive zombie outbreak in an open-world environment. You'll take on missions, craft new items, and meet some fellow survivors. Mostly, though, you'll destroy zombies. Lots and lots of zombies. And often while wearing ridiculous outfits.

We've reached out to Capcom to find out if and when Dead Rising 3 will be available on Steam, but at press time have not yet received comment.

Correction: A previous version of this article said that Ryse: Son of Rome will release on PC, which is not verified.