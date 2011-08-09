Dead Island trailer makes horrible mess in co-op

[bcvideo id="1100181483001"]

You won't have to face the zombie apocalypse alone in Dead Island. The new trailer shows several characters teaming up to take on the hordes, decapitating multiple fiends with single strikes, baseball batting attackers into flames and generally causing a huge, horrible mess. Do zombies even have that much blood in them? Do humans even have that much blood in them? Where can I find a medical professional who will answer all my zombie-related inquiries? Answers in the comments below.