Dead By Daylight's latest patch buffs Pyramid Head's 'flat rear'

Have your cake and eat it too.

Dead By Daylight Pyramid Head
(Image credit: Behaviour Interactive)

Behaviour Interactive released patch 5.1.1 for Dead By Daylight earlier this week, complete with all your bog-standard bug fixes and gameplay tweaks. But to the excitement of fans, the Pyramid Head booty saga continues with a cheeky butt buff nestled in the patch notes.

As spotted by Polygon (and thirsty Twitter, you horndogs), amongst buffs for The Trickster and fixes for visual glitches lies a sentence that simply reads "fixed an issue that caused The Executioner's rear to be too flat." 

If you're a bit out of the loop, Pyramid Head's dump truck has been a hot topic since he launched in Dead By Daylight last year. The thirst was real, but fans ended up convinced that the terrifying monster's butt had been nerfed between his promotional shots and eventual release. The developers insisted it "remained untouched" in a statement to Polygon last year, but some fans still weren't convinced.

Well, it seems like the naysayers were sort of correct after all. When contacted for a comment, a spokesperson for Behaviour Interactive told Polygon "Pyramid Head's behind was never nerfed. This said, we recently found a bug on one of his outfits, The Corrupted. The cloth covering his butt had clipping issues which made it well, flat. We fixed it and it will be pushed live in our next update, this Tuesday. I hope that you, and our community agree on the level of roundness, I know you have been closely monitoring the situation."

Amusingly, one of two known issues in the patch notes right now reads "The Executioner's rear may still be too flat," which is probably the case in the minds of many Pyramid Head butt appreciators. Hopefully, next week's update will satiate them once more.

Mollie Taylor
Mollie Taylor

A fresh writer in the industry, Mollie has been taken under PC Gamer's RGB-laden wing, making sure she doesn't get up to too much mischief on the site. She's not quite sure what a Command & Conquer is, but she can rattle on for hours about all the obscure rhythm games and strange MMOs from the 2000s. She's been cooking up all manner of news, previews and features while she's been here, but especially enjoys when she gets to write about Final Fantasy, Persona, The Sims, and whatever other game she's currently hopelessly fixated on. There's a good chance she's boring another PC Gamer writer about her latest obsession as we speak. 
