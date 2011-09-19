DC Universe Online is going free to play next month

Sony Online Entertainment have told IGN that DC Universe Online is going free to play in October, which is great news for anyone tempted by the prospect of a flashy, accessible superhero RPG that makes excellent use of the world of DC Comics.

It's good news, too, for DC Universe Online players, who have suffered at launch from the hacker attacks that closed Sony Online Entertainment's server s for a while earlier this year. Can the free to play shift reinvigorate the plucky young superhero MMO? Read on for more on the pricing system, and Sony's reasons for making DCUO free to play.

Free players



Access to all current areas and missions

Two character slots

Can join guilds

New game packs purchasable as microtransactions

Premium - if you spend, or have ever spent more than $5 in DCUO



More character slots

More invenory space

Can hoard more money

Legendary - $14.99 a month subscription



All new level packs included as part of the cost

15 character slots

80 inventory slots

IGN asked SOE executive producer Lorin Jameson why they decided to move DC Universe Online to a free to play model.

"In terms of 'Is it a result in a drop in subs' – absolutely not," he said. "This is the right business model. If I can be honest, the game ended up costing a lot more than we thought it would, and this was our preferred business model from day one."

"We are really seeing the benefits of free to play, and we're really liking it. "Needless to say we're paying close attention to it and maybe looking to make some surprise moves a little later."

Though there will be a price attached to new level packs and DLC for free and premium members, SOE say that items that improve character stats will not be for sale. You won't be able to buy the best laser weapon in the universe and then defeat everyone. That's Lex Luthor's job. For a detailed run down of the different pricing tiers, check out the DC Universe Online F2P FAQ .

We reckon DC Universe Online's mix of fast, punchy action and spectacular superhero powers is pretty great. find out why in our DC Universe Online review . If you're thinking of joining next month, be sure to check out the PC Gamer guilds. Swing by our forums to join. Will you be giving DCUO a go?