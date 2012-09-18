DC Universe Online Hand of Fate expansion zaps into existence

Eager heroes and villains yearning to step into the boots of Doctor Fate and Felix Faust in DC Universe Online's Hand of Fate DLC should strike their best victory pose right now, as the $10 expansion released for download via its official website .

In addition to the aforementioned pair of Legendary PVP characters, Hand of Fate brings additional trinket slots through utility belt attachments, six new Operations in which to sink your costumed fist into costumed stomachs, and 60 new side missions peppering Metropolis, Gotham City, and other locations. This is the fifth major update for DC Universe Online so far following the PVP overhaul of the previous Last Laugh content pack .