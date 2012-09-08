DLC news round-up: Dishonored assassins, Trine 2 goblins, and DCUO superheroes

Rather than trickle them out, we've mashed three of today's DLC announcements into one hefty round-up post. Here are the details on extra content for Dishonored, Trine 2, and DC Universe Online.

Arkane Studio's Executive Producer Julien Roby says Dishonored's planned DLC includes new characters and continents. Roby tells PC PowerPlay that Corvo's stealthy missions among the streets of Dunwall represent just the beginning of branching storylines featuring new, playable characters slitting throats and possessing fish in different areas of Dishonored's sprawling world .

"We wanted to build the world around the missions so that it was believable, but it has a lot of elements that we don't actually use in the game," he said. "So we definitely want to explore more of these things." Dunwall's Victorian flair already imparts heaps of personality into Dishonored's atmosphere, so additional city styles (possibly with Dunwall and Half-Life 2 designer Victor Antonov behind the brush) raises my assassin mask's steampowered eyebrows in interest.

Trine 2's Goblin Menace expansion releases on Steam at 15% off. Frozenbyte's puzzle-platformer gets six new skills and six goblin-infested levels, ready to drown Amadeus the Wizard, Pontius the Knight, and Zoya the Thief in explosions of color. Steam also chopped the prices of previous Trine games by 75% to herald Goblin Menace's release, so if you haven't jumped into the excellent co-op shenanigans , now's the time.

Sony Online discusses new sorcerous Legends PVP characters Doctor Fate and Felix Faust in DC Universe Online's upcoming Hand of Fate DLC. In a series of sample mock-up matches in the video below, Creative Director Jens Andersen and Systems Designer David Stricker contrast Fate's defensive skillset with Faust's aggressiveness. Both characters will accompany Hand of Fate's six new operations and more...er, utilitarian utility belts when the DLC releases "soon."