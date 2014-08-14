DayZ update adds two new villages, a World War II monument and new sacks

Development on DayZ may be undergoing an overhaul thanks to the confirmed PlayStation 4 edition, but Bohemia Interactive continues to roll out weekly updates to the Early Access edition. This week you may encounter two villages that weren't there before, as well as a new World War II monument in Severograd, which is pleasant.
There are also a series of new animations and crafting options. "You can craft a leather sack," the patch notes proudly declare. You can also make a mosin wrap from a burlap sack. You can now put grass in burlap sacks. Sack enthusiasts have no doubt barracked for these changes for many, many months. New animations include igniting fireplaces, restrained runs, fishing and cow animation. But in the end, the significance of any change depends on how you play DayZ, so for your convenience the full patch notes:
KNOWN ISSUES:
Player is unable to attack with any weapon under certain circumstances
Character freezes for a few seconds after throwing an item under certain angle
Players experience desync when engaged in melee combat while their network bubbles overlap
Random throwing of items
Ladders can't be used after hit by a grenade explosion
Player is stuck in building after reconnect
Player cannot respawn properly after drowning
When restrained while unconscious player stays restrained until he reconnects
Character goes prone after using drink all action on canteen
Random police car spawning doesn't work properly. Cars are not visible, loot is there though.
NEW:
Animations: Igniting fireplace
Animations: Restrained sprint (run)
Animations: Fishing (pull out, check, start)
Animations: Searching for berries, digging
Animations: Cow animation sets
Crafting: You can craft leather sack
Crafting: You can craft mosin wrap from burlap sack
Crafting: You can add grass to burlap wrap
Crafting: You can sharpen wooden sticks
Crafting: You can combine sharpened sticks and feather to create a primitive arrow
Crafting: Preparing chicken will now also give you some chicken feathers
Crafting: You can saw mosin-nagant 9130 off
Crafting: You can paint sawn-off mosin-nagant 9130
Crafting: You can tear bandana mask into rags
Crafting: You can attach and detach Smersh Backpack to Smersh Vest
Gear: Crafted leather sack
Gear: Smersh Vest
Gear: Smersh Backpack
Gear: Sharpened Stick
Gear: Chicken Feathers
Gear: Primitive Arrow
Gear: Added lifetime and persistence parameters
Gear: Bow can now use primitive arrows
Gear: Tank helmet
Loot: Randomized police cars spawns (works but cars are not always visible - see known issues)
Loot: Some guns spawn with ammo now
Weapons: Sawed-off variant of mosin-nagant 9130
World: Sinistok village is added.
World: Vavilovo village is added.
World: New WW2 monument has been added to Severograd town.
World: Oak tree was replaced by new model.
FIXED:
Animations: Slow and fast move with raised Bow in crouch
Animations: Silence gesture crouch and prone polished
Actions: Tearing bandana into rags produce only one rag now
Actions: Highly increased chance of finding an apple
Actions: Slightly increased chance of finding a berry
Character: Moved position of collision shapes for standing and crouching poses with two-handed weapon
Cooking: Highly reduced chance of getting food poisoning from burnt meat
Crafting: Tracksuit pants can be mended with sewing kit
Graphics: Textures for epinephrine and fire extinguisher improved
Engine: First iteration of wall clipping fix
Gear: Gorka pants takes four slots
Loot: Heli-crashsites fixed
Loot: Loot tables changed
Loot: Rotten fruit and vegetables removed from loot spawns
Weapons: Crossbow dispersion tweaked
Weapons: CR 527 magazine cannot be repainted
Weapons: Range for all melee weapons and fists tweaked
Weapons: All melee weapons are set to use cursor for hit now
Weapons: CR 527 magazine description edited
Weapons: MP5 30Rnd magazine takes up two vertical slots
Weapons: Shotguns damage
Weapons: Improvised bow dispersion tweaked