DayZ diary: My first life

I’m only at the edge of Chernogorsk, and it’s already full of surprises. I’m caught off guard when three zombies catch up to me outside another apartment building that’s connected to a shop. DayZ’s modified undead are less sensitive in terms of detection, but they simultaneously seem to be lurking in unexpected places, and they’re quieter on approach. I have a sense of what’s awaiting me in Cherno’s biggest city, but it’ll have to wait until the weekend. For now, I’m glad to have put hours into DayZ without being killed or threatened by another player--it’s a comforting sign that the game’s shoot-on-sight mentality may have eroded a little, at least at the outset of release.