DayZ developer acquires new studio to work on standalone version [Update: Everything but the name]

Update: Bohemia have been in touch to provide the following clarification: they have acquired Cauldron's facilities, technology and staff for their new Slovakian studio, but not the Cauldron brand itself.

It looks like the DayZ Standalone will be getting a few new helping hands. Creator Dean "Rocket" Hall has announced the purchase of Slovakian game developer Cauldron by Bohemia Interactive, with 25 of that studio's staff set to work on the zombie survival sim, according to a report at Eurogamer .

Hall announced the purchase during an appearance at EGX Rezzed 2014, where he also revealed the DayZ SA alpha had sold more than 1.7 million copies since its December launch. Cauldron is to be re-named Bohemia Interactive Slovakia, according to the Eurogamer story. The Bratislava-based studio has worked on a range of different titles over the years, including several in the Cabela's hunting series. The studio purchase is likely what Hall was referring to when he wrote in a blog update a month ago that the development team was "effectively doubling."

Other details revealed in Hall's presentation include some new in-game items and mechanics planned for the next update to the alpha. These include upgradable fireplaces and a crossbow which should be introduced when the update goes live sometime in April. The loot spawning system will also see some changes after the update, with doors resetting and gear reappearing in different areas of the game map at different times.

Even in its alpha state, DayZ still offers one of the most unique gaming experiences around. To get more people on the project, plus designers who have some experience recreating the great outdoors in gaming, sounds like a welcome development for the game's future. For a refresher on what DayZ is all about, be sure to check out the excellent DayZ Diaries .