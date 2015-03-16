Day9 says esports will be a "predominant" hobby worldwide

The popularity of esports is growing at a remarkable pace, and it shows no sign of letting up. In fact, former pro StarCraft player (and PC Gamer "Gamer of the Year") Sean "Day9" Plott recently told Business Insider that he expects it will eventually become "the predominant hobby in the world," and he makes a pretty good argument as to why.

It's all about accessibility. Kids don't need to be a particular size or body type to play esports, nor must they rely on having others around to play with, as is the case with conventional team sports. There are, theoretically at least, no gender restrictions, nor is there any need for specialized facilities.

"If you want to play soccer, you need a huge field," he said. "If you want to play football, you need armor! If you want to play squash, you need a court. If you want to play a video game, all you need is a computer and an internet connection."

The old man in me wants to shake his fist and yell about going outside to play in the fresh air and sunshine, but I can't deny that he has a point. The internet is essentially the world's biggest playground; it's always busy, and it never closes. And just like with conventional sports, even if most of us will never even come close to the big leagues, it's still a lot of fun to play.