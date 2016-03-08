Day of the Tentacle Remastered system requirements revealed

It's been well over a year since the remastered edition of the Lucasarts comedy classic Day of the Tentacle was announced, but aside from a few screens that were rolled out last October, we really haven't heard much about it since. Today, however, GOG (with a little help from co-creator Tim Schafer) announced that the game will be out on March 22.

Day of the Tentacle Remastered features updated graphics and a new, modernized interface, but will also support the original visual style and interface, for adventurers who prefer to roll old-school. As for the game itself, its bona fides are already well-established: Designed by Schafer and David Grossman, it was released in 1993 as the sequel to Maniac Mansion, and while it wasn't a huge hit commercially, it's come to be regarded as one of the best, and most nostalgically durable, games of the Lucasarts era.

Alas, a PC that ran Day of the Tentacle in 1993 is not going to get the job done today. This is what you'll need to play in 2016.

Minimum:

Windows: XP (Service Pack 3) / Vista / 7 / 8 / 10

Processor: 1.7 GHz Dual Core

Memory: 2 GB

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 260, ATI Radeon 4870 HD, Intel HD 3000, or equivalent card with at least 512 MB VRAM

DirectX Version: 9.0

Disk Space: 2.5 GB

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card

Additional Notes: Must have OpenGL 3 with GLSL version 1.3

Recommended:

Windows: 7 / 8 / 10

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo at 2.2 GHz, AMD Athlon 64 2.2 GHz

Memory: 3 GB

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460, AMD Radeon HD 6850

DirectX Version: 11

Disk Space: 2.5 GB

Sound Card; DirectX Compatible Sound Card

Additional Notes: Must have OpenGL 3 with GLSL version 1.3

Day of the Tentacle Remastered is available for preorder now, at ten percent off the regular $15 price, at GOG.