Darksiders and its sequel are very cheap on Steam right now

Since the announcement of Darksiders 3 yesterday, there's been more chatter about the series than ever before. Darksiders and its sequel are pretty decent overall, if the pitch of "heavy metal Zelda" sounds even vaguely appealing to you. And if it does you're in luck, because both are currently very cheap on Steam.

Both games (and the sequel's soundtrack) are currently 80 percent off. Together, the whole package is US$9.99, but the original is only $3.99 by itself, and the sequel only $5.99. You'll have to be quick though, as the deal expires on Thursday, 10am PT (or around 3am on Friday if you're in Australia).

The sequel got a decent wrap when it launched in 2012. Describing it as "agreeable hack-n-slash fare", our reviewer Marsh Davies wrote that "the puzzling and platforming is lightweight, but [it] offsets the roaming and robust combat well."

As for the forthcoming third instalment, it will follow the epic quest of Fury, who has task of disposing of the Seven Deadly Sins. I daresay she won't be achieving that by visiting church on Sunday.