Darksiders 3 trailer reveals Fury, the whip-wielding Sister of the Apocalypse (Updated)

Update: And just like that, it's official. THQ Nordic has now unleashed the Darksiders 3 reveal trailer, confirming that the game will be played as Fury, the sister of the Four Horsemen, who's being sent off to deal with the escaped Seven Deadly Sins. As for War, he seems to be wrapped up with his own problems right now.

"Return to an apocalyptic planet Earth in Darksiders 3, a hack-n-slash action adventure where players take on the role of Fury in her quest to hunt down and dispose of the Seven Deadly Sins. The Charred Council calls upon Fury to battle from the heights of heaven down through the depths of hell in a quest to restore humanity and prove that she is the most powerful of the Horsemen," THQ Nordic announced.

"As a mage, Fury relies on her whip and magic to restore the balance between good and evil. The expansive Darksiders 3 game world is presented as an open-ended, living, free-form planet Earth that is dilapidated by war and decay, and overrun by nature. Fury will move back and forth between environments to uncover secrets while advancing the Darksiders 3 story."

THQ said it is working on Darksiders 3 with Gunfire Games, a studio "largely comprised of the original creators" of Darksiders. "The Gunfire team brings an intimate involvement with every aspect of the Darksiders franchise since its inception,” THQ Nordic business director Reinhard Pollice said. “There is simply no team better qualified to create Darksiders 3, beginning with our unpredictable and enigmatic hero Fury—a mage who is considered the most powerful of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse!”

A solid launch date hasn't been revealed, but Darksiders 3 is expected to be ready for release in 2018.

Original story:

When Nordic Games/THQ Nordic confirmed Darksiders' 2010 original was getting a 'Warmastered Edition' last year, the developer told us that "remasters are a way to familiarise with a franchise that could lead to…" And by trailing off, we sort-of guessed a Darksiders 3 may be under consideration if not under development.

Now it seems the latter is true, because Amazon (via Gematsu) has now made the game's product page live—complete with story and world details, and a smattering of concept art and screens—ahead of any official announcements.

According to the Amazon listing (which is still live at the time of writing), players will assume the role of Fury—a female mage equipped with a whip and magic who's set out to "restore the balance between good and evil on Earth". By harnessing said magic, players will "unleash" the protagonist's multiple forms, each of which grants her access to new abilities, moves and weaponry.

The listing continues to say that Darksiders 3's world is "open-ended", "living" and "free-form", and players will be expected to cover the map in order to advance the game's story and uncover its secrets in their quest to "defeat the Seven Deadly Sins"—the latter of whom appears to be the game's central otherworldly antagonists. Darksiders 3 is being developed by former Vigil Games employees—the team behind the original Darksiders and its sequel Darksiders 2.

Again according to Amazon, Darksiders 3's placeholder due date currently stands at December 31, 2018. Here's the screens and concept art that accompanies all of the above.