Dark Souls 3 patch removed from Steam because of stuttering gameplay

The good news is that, just before the weekend, From Software dropped a Dark Souls 3 patch intended to finally rein in all the cheating and shenanigans that have been going on since the game released last month. The studio said on Steam that the update fixed three specific issues in online mode—being sent immediately to your world, being sent to the Firelink Shrine, and being changed in full Dragon Body Status—and promised that more problems would be solved in future patches.

The bad news, however, is that the update basically broke the game by introducing all sorts of stuttering and freezing that significantly impacted gameplay. Playing yesterday, our global EIC Tim Clark says he encountered regular freezes, often mid-sword swing, that would last a second or so. Hardly conducive to buttery smooth duelling in a game already not exactly on the forgiving side when it comes to getting stabbed in the abdomen.

The complaints were sufficiently widespread that From Software has reverted Dark Souls 3 to its previous version while it goes back to work on this one. “The patch has been removed temporarily to fix the freeze issues. We hope to reinstate the patch ASAP,” the studio wrote. “If you fall victim to one of the bugs previously fixed, don't worry, you won't be penalized. We will keep you posted as soon as we have more info. Thank you for your understanding.”

I'm guessing that the remark about falling victim to previously-fixed bugs refers primarily to players unintenionally acquiring hacked items from less-than-scrupulous invaders, which can cause all sorts of headaches for the unaware. From Software said essentially the same thing in the original patch announcement, noting that its server team is checking all accounts before imposing penalties, and that “players that fall victim of online issues will not be penalized if they are innocent.”

