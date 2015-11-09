Popular

Dark Souls 3 Collector's Editions leaked, and release date narrowed down

Dark Souls 3 will release on April 12, according to leaked images advertising the game's collector's editions. Before you roster a week off work, acknowledge these caveats: no Dark Souls game has ever released for PC on the same day as consoles, so it's probably safe to assume we'll get it a bit later. Secondly, these collector's editions aren't confirmed for every region: they come via game retailer Geekay Games, which is based in the Middle East.

Two special editions are listed: the Collector's Edition and the Prestige Edition. The Prestige Edition gets you a 40cm Lord of Cinder figurine, three iron-on patches, the game's soundtrack, a map, and an A4 hardcover artbook. The Collector Edition is basically the same, except you get a 25cm Red Knight figurine instead. That's a diabolical way to get Dark Souls tragics to buy your game twice, Namco.

Dark Souls 3 is looking pretty good, but it seems to inherit a lot from PS4-exclusive Bloodborne. To see what I mean, check out this recent gameplay video. Wes wasn't blown away by his hands-on time with the game, but thinks it'll please series veterans.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
